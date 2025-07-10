Next Article
Netflix continues Squid Game legacy with reality show
Netflix is bringing back "Squid Game: The Challenge" for season 2 on November 4, 2025.
This time, 456 new players will compete for a massive $4.56 million prize, with fresh games and wild twists promised to keep everyone guessing.
Season 3 in the works!
Casting for season 3 has started, and winners from real-life Squid Game events in New York and London are getting first dibs at joining the show.
No release date yet, but Netflix clearly isn't slowing down on this hit series.
Scripted series made history recently
Unlike most reality shows, "Squid Game: The Challenge" ups the stakes with intense games and immersive experiences.
Plus, the original scripted series just made history by debuting at #1 in every ranked country—so this franchise is showing no signs of stopping.