CBFC edits Superman: James Gunn's film receives U/A 13+ certificate Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

Mark your calendars—Superman, directed by James Gunn, is flying into Indian theaters on July 11, 2025.

This film kicks off the new DC Universe and will be shown on over 2,800 screens across the country, including IMAX.

No word yet on when it'll hit streaming platforms.