CBFC edits Superman: James Gunn's film receives U/A 13+ certificate
Mark your calendars—Superman, directed by James Gunn, is flying into Indian theaters on July 11, 2025.
This film kicks off the new DC Universe and will be shown on over 2,800 screens across the country, including IMAX.
No word yet on when it'll hit streaming platforms.
Early buzz suggests Supes may collect ₹8cr-₹9cr opening weekend
David Corenswet takes on Superman with Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult joining as leads.
The movie runs for 130 minutes and has been rated U/A 13+ in India after some edits to language and a sensual scene (a bit of a kissing scene stays).
'Superman' competites with 'Maalik' and 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'
Superman drops alongside films like Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.
Still, with its star cast and big-name director, it's expected to stand out if fans show up.