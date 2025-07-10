Yash to play significant role in Ramayana Part One

'Ramayana' part 1 focuses on Lord Rama's journey

Yash will be on screen for over an hour in Part One, which focuses on Rama's journey.

He's already spent more than 50 days shooting since filming began in April.

Director Nitesh Tiwari just wrapped up the Mumbai schedule and is now working on post-production.

Expect familiar faces like Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Sunny Deol too.

The second part starts filming August 2025.