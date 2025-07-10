Next Article
Yash to play significant role in Ramayana Part One
Ramayana Part One, a big Bollywood retelling of the classic epic, is set to hit theaters on Diwali 2026.
The film stars Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama.
It's coming out in two parts—the sequel arrives in 2027—and the first look at Kapoor's character has already got fans talking.
'Ramayana' part 1 focuses on Lord Rama's journey
Yash will be on screen for over an hour in Part One, which focuses on Rama's journey.
He's already spent more than 50 days shooting since filming began in April.
Director Nitesh Tiwari just wrapped up the Mumbai schedule and is now working on post-production.
Expect familiar faces like Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Sunny Deol too.
The second part starts filming August 2025.