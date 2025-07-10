Next Article
Kichcha Sudeep unveils plans for new film 'K47'
Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep is back with his 47th film, K47—an action thriller directed by Vijay Kartikeyan.
The movie kicked off production on July 7, 2025 in Chennai and is eyeing a December 25, 2025 release.
'K47' is not a sequel, says Sudeep
K47 brings veteran producer TG Thyagarajan back to Kannada cinema after nearly four decades. The film also reunites Sudeep and Kartikeyan after their previous project, Max.
Sudeep has confirmed K47 is a fresh story—not a sequel—and says he's focused on delivering quality content even as the industry faces uncertain times.