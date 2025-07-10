Aap Jaisa Koi OTT release: R Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh's new film
"Aap Jaisa Koi," a new romantic drama starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, drops on Netflix July 11, 2025.
The film tells the story of Shrirenu, a reserved man rooted in routine and tradition from Jamshedpur, whose world shifts when he meets Madhu, a vibrant woman from Kolkata.
Together, they navigate love that pushes against old-school norms and explores what it really means to be emotionally open.
Where to watch 'Aap Jaisa Koi'
You can catch "Aap Jaisa Koi" only on Netflix—so anyone worldwide can tune in.
Going straight to streaming means more people get to experience its fresh take on love and relationships.
Film also stars Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhary, Namit Das
Alongside Madhavan and Shaikh, the film features Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhary, and Namit Das.
Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, this one's set up for a heartfelt watch with an ensemble that brings plenty of charm.