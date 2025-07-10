Aap Jaisa Koi OTT release: R Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh's new film Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

"Aap Jaisa Koi," a new romantic drama starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, drops on Netflix July 11, 2025.

The film tells the story of Shrirenu, a reserved man rooted in routine and tradition from Jamshedpur, whose world shifts when he meets Madhu, a vibrant woman from Kolkata.

Together, they navigate love that pushes against old-school norms and explores what it really means to be emotionally open.