Annu Kapoor speaks against language conflict violence
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has spoken out against the recent violence in Maharashtra linked to the Hindi-Marathi language debate.
He called the attacks "unconstitutional" and "criminal," urging everyone to respect local languages and cultures, stating that language is the basis of culture.
Kapoor also reminded people that India's strength comes from its diversity, but unity should always come first, using the metaphor of the Indian flag.
Politicians want news and attention, says Kapoor
The trouble began when Maharashtra made Hindi a mandatory third language in schools—a move that was later rolled back.
Despite this, tensions remained high, with reports of violence against non-Marathi speakers in cities like Mumbai and Pune.
Kapoor suggested these conflicts are often fueled by political motives, stating that politicians want news and attention, and stressed that any grievances should be handled legally, not through violence.
He also shared his own experiences with backlash, encouraging peaceful solutions over confrontation.