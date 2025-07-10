Annu Kapoor speaks against language conflict violence

Politicians want news and attention, says Kapoor

The trouble began when Maharashtra made Hindi a mandatory third language in schools—a move that was later rolled back.

Despite this, tensions remained high, with reports of violence against non-Marathi speakers in cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Kapoor suggested these conflicts are often fueled by political motives, stating that politicians want news and attention, and stressed that any grievances should be handled legally, not through violence.

He also shared his own experiences with backlash, encouraging peaceful solutions over confrontation.