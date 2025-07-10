Limited screen time for Sunny Deol in 'Ramayana: Part 1'
Get ready for Ramayana: Part 1, dropping in theaters on Diwali 2026.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Sunny Deol making a special appearance as Hanuman.
The story follows Rama's mission to rescue Sita from Ravana (played by Yash), setting up an even bigger sequel.
Global launch across 9 cities
The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Vijay Sethupathi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.
With music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman plus Oscar-winning VFX from DNEG, the makers are promising a visually stunning retelling of the classic epic for today's audience.
The first look was revealed across nine Indian cities and New York's Times Square to show just how global this project aims to be.