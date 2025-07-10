Raghav Juyal welcomed to 'The Paradise' cast on birthday
Raghav Juyal, known for his dance moves and unique roles, just got announced as part of the cast for The Paradise—right on his birthday.
The news dropped in a behind-the-scenes video from the makers.
Directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Nani, this action thriller is set to hit screens in eight languages (including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and even Spanish) on March 26, 2026.
Raghav's character adds 'serious edge' to story
In the BTS clip, Raghav's character shows up as a lean, ruthless guy rocking a thick moustache—a big switch from his earlier work like Kill.
Director Odela described him as "a thin fellow, how he rules," hinting at a pretty intense villain vibe.
The film centers around an oppressed tribal community fighting back against systemic injustice, with Raghav's role adding some serious edge to the story.