Raghav Juyal welcomed to 'The Paradise' cast on birthday Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

Raghav Juyal, known for his dance moves and unique roles, just got announced as part of the cast for The Paradise—right on his birthday.

The news dropped in a behind-the-scenes video from the makers.

Directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Nani, this action thriller is set to hit screens in eight languages (including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and even Spanish) on March 26, 2026.