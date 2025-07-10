James Bond 26: Surprising contender emerges for 007 role
The race for the next James Bond just got interesting.
With Denis Villeneuve directing Bond 26 and Amazon MGM Studios in charge, British actor Scott Rose-Marsh has suddenly jumped to sixth place on UK betting site Oddschecker—despite not being on anyone's radar before.
Daniel Craig's exit means the iconic role is wide open.
Who is Scott Rose-Marsh?
Rose-Marsh isn't a household name—he's mostly acted in low-budget films like Wolves of War and Code of Silence, plus small roles in a Welsh miniseries.
His quick rise up the betting charts has caught everyone off guard, considering his limited screen time so far.
Rose-Marsh's rise shows unpredictability of franchise casting
This shake-up shows how unpredictable big franchise casting can be, especially with fresh leadership at Amazon and a director like Villeneuve calling the shots.
It also proves that lesser-known actors like Rose-Marsh can suddenly become serious contenders alongside bigger names such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Pierre.
If you're into underdog stories or curious about who might shape the future of 007, this is one to watch.