James Bond 26: Surprising contender emerges for 007 role

Rose-Marsh isn't a household name—he's mostly acted in low-budget films like Wolves of War and Code of Silence, plus small roles in a Welsh miniseries. His quick rise up the betting charts has caught everyone off guard, considering his limited screen time so far.

Rose-Marsh's rise shows unpredictability of franchise casting

This shake-up shows how unpredictable big franchise casting can be, especially with fresh leadership at Amazon and a director like Villeneuve calling the shots.

It also proves that lesser-known actors like Rose-Marsh can suddenly become serious contenders alongside bigger names such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Pierre.

If you're into underdog stories or curious about who might shape the future of 007, this is one to watch.