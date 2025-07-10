Next Article
'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai' trailer released: A soulful musical drama
The trailer for Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai just landed, giving us a peek into a heartfelt story set in the beautiful landscapes of Uttarakhand.
The film follows a young guy whose love story turns into something bigger—a journey of finding himself and waking up to social issues.
Watch the trailer here
With Makrand Deshpande, Brijendra Kala, Pranjal Shandilya, and Swapnil Singh leading the cast, there's plenty of talent on screen.
The soundtrack features soulful tracks by Mahesh Matkar with vocals from Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur—expect some serious feels.
Shot over 100 days in Uttarakhand's scenic spots, the movie promises a unique blend of romance, nature vibes, music, and meaningful themes when it hits theaters on August 1.