Exclusive: Vikrant Massey discusses meeting Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Vikrant Massey is all set to play spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic "White," directed by Siddharth Anand.
The film will spotlight Ravi Shankar's peace work in Colombia and his global initiatives, with shooting starting this August.
'I feel honored to tell...'
After meeting Ravi Shankar at his ashram, Massey called it "unforgettable" and said he feels honored to tell a story about peace.
Alongside "White," he's busy with big projects like Don 3 and Ramayana, plus his film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan drops July 11.
Despite some online criticism over his Instagram break, Massey isn't bothered: "I don't care two hoots about that."