Priyanka Chopra Jonas hints at involvement in SSMB29
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dropped hints about her next big Indian project, and fans are buzzing that it could be Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film, SSMB29.
In a recent chat with Mid-Day, she teased that an announcement is coming soon but kept things mysterious about her actual role.
'SSMB29' is an adventure film
This film is shaping up to be a massive jungle adventure, with Mahesh Babu taking on an Indiana Jones-style character—think action, thrills, and even a high-energy dance number.
If Priyanka signs on, it'll mark her return as a lead in Indian cinema alongside stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan.
With SS Rajamouli directing and a jaw-dropping budget of up to ₹1,000 crore, SSMB29 is set for release in 2027 and promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events around.