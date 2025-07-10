Priyanka Chopra Jonas hints at involvement in SSMB29

'SSMB29' is an adventure film

This film is shaping up to be a massive jungle adventure, with Mahesh Babu taking on an Indiana Jones-style character—think action, thrills, and even a high-energy dance number.

If Priyanka signs on, it'll mark her return as a lead in Indian cinema alongside stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan.

With SS Rajamouli directing and a jaw-dropping budget of up to ₹1,000 crore, SSMB29 is set for release in 2027 and promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events around.