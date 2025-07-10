Next Article
Mr Faisu and Shefali Bagga to anchor JioHotstar's Loventure
JioHotstar is rolling out a fresh reality show called Loventure on August 2.
Hosted by Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh) and Shefali Bagga, the show promises a mix of survival tasks and relationship drama under the tagline "Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon ka Reality Check."
'Loventure' brings together the worlds of 'Roadies' and 'Splitsvilla'
If you're into shows like Roadies or Splitsvilla, Loventure brings both worlds together—couples will face tough challenges designed to test their bonds.
The lineup includes familiar faces like Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas from Splitsvilla 14, making it one to watch for fans of reality TV with a twist.