Mr Faisu and Shefali Bagga to anchor JioHotstar's Loventure

'Loventure' brings together the worlds of 'Roadies' and 'Splitsvilla'

If you're into shows like Roadies or Splitsvilla, Loventure brings both worlds together—couples will face tough challenges designed to test their bonds.

The lineup includes familiar faces like Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas from Splitsvilla 14, making it one to watch for fans of reality TV with a twist.