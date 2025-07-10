'Maharani' trailer released: Manasi Parekh leads in viral Shah's comedy drama Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

The trailer for Maharani, a Gujarati social comedy, just dropped on Manasi Parekh's birthday.

Directed by Viral Shah, the film hits theaters August 1, 2025, and follows Parekh as a modern woman whose family hires Rani (Shraddha Dangar) as their house help—only for Rani to quickly steal the spotlight at home.