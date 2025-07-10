'Maharani' trailer released: Manasi Parekh leads in viral Shah's comedy drama
The trailer for Maharani, a Gujarati social comedy, just dropped on Manasi Parekh's birthday.
Directed by Viral Shah, the film hits theaters August 1, 2025, and follows Parekh as a modern woman whose family hires Rani (Shraddha Dangar) as their house help—only for Rani to quickly steal the spotlight at home.
Watch the trailer here
The trailer teases a playful, heartfelt bond between Parekh and Dangar's characters.
Rani's hilarious excuses and mischief shake up daily life, but things get wild when she's suddenly fired—leaving the family scrambling to replace her.
More about the film
Written by Raam Mori and Hardik Sangani, Maharani isn't just about comedy—it explores women's friendships, self-love, and those often-overlooked connections with people who make our lives easier.
Director Shah highlights these themes, all wrapped in humor.