SCREEN Academy: A new initiative for Indian filmmakers Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

SCREEN Academy, a not-for-profit by The Indian Express Group and SCREEN, is here to help fresh voices in Indian cinema shine.

With big names like Oscar winners Guneet Monga and Resul Pookutty, plus Cannes awardee Payal Kapadia on board, the academy aims to create a more inclusive and supportive film community focused on learning and recognition.