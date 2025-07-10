SCREEN Academy: A new initiative for Indian filmmakers
SCREEN Academy, a not-for-profit by The Indian Express Group and SCREEN, is here to help fresh voices in Indian cinema shine.
With big names like Oscar winners Guneet Monga and Resul Pookutty, plus Cannes awardee Payal Kapadia on board, the academy aims to create a more inclusive and supportive film community focused on learning and recognition.
Fully-funded postgraduate fellowships for top students
Every year, top students from film schools like FTII and Whistling Woods International can get fully-funded postgraduate fellowships—perfect for talented storytellers who need financial help.
The program also offers hands-on mentorship through masterclasses, internships, and ongoing guidance from leading filmmakers.
Will also oversee SCREEN Awards
The academy will now oversee the prestigious SCREEN Awards, making sure standout artistic and technical talent gets noticed.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the effort for honoring Mumbai's film legacy.
Looking ahead, SCREEN Academy plans to team up with even more film institutes across India to widen its impact.