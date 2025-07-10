Next Article
CBFC defends 'Udaipur Files' amid controversy
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told the Delhi High Court that Udaipur Files is "not community specific, but crime specific."
After concerns about the film possibly offending certain groups, CBFC had 55 parts—like dialogues and references—removed or changed.
Advocate Chetan Sharma assured the court that all sensitive content was addressed.
HC asks filmmakers to hold special screening
The Delhi High Court has asked the filmmakers to hold a special screening for people who want a ban on the movie, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's president Maulana Arshad Madani. He fears it could spark communal tensions.
The Supreme Court isn't stopping its release for now, so Udaipur Files is set to hit theaters on July 11.