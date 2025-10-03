Netflix triumphs in 'Squid Game' plagiarism lawsuit against Indian director
What's the story
A US federal court has dismissed a lawsuit by Indian filmmaker Soham Shah, who alleged that Netflix's Squid Game was a copy of his 2009 film Luck. The case, filed in September 2024, claimed both stories featured people in debt risking their lives for cash prizes. However, the court found no real similarity between the two shows and ruled that Shah didn't own Luck's copyright.
Case details
'Luck' more light-hearted, while 'Squid Game' is darker: Judge
Shah argued that the similarities between Luck and Squid Game were "striking" and sought to stop the latter from continuing. However, US District Judge Ronnie Abrams pointed out the difference in "total concept and overall feel." The judge also noted that Luck and Squid Game are "meaningfully" different. Abrams wrote, "Its (Shah's movie) emphasis on luck lends it a sense of magical realism." "Squid Game, by contrast, is dark and deeply unsettling, despite its bright and childlike setting and costumes."
Show's success
Meanwhile, know more about 'Squid Game'
Despite the legal drama, Squid Game has continued its reign as a global sensation. The show made history in 2022 by becoming the first foreign-language drama to win top honors at the Emmy Awards. Its second season was released on December 26, 2024, and its third and final season premiered in June 2025, to mostly positive reviews.