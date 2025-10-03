Netflix triumphs in 'Squid Game' plagiarism lawsuit against Indian director

Case details

'Luck' more light-hearted, while 'Squid Game' is darker: Judge

Shah argued that the similarities between Luck and Squid Game were "striking" and sought to stop the latter from continuing. However, US District Judge Ronnie Abrams pointed out the difference in "total concept and overall feel." The judge also noted that Luck and Squid Game are "meaningfully" different. Abrams wrote, "Its (Shah's movie) emphasis on luck lends it a sense of magical realism." "Squid Game, by contrast, is dark and deeply unsettling, despite its bright and childlike setting and costumes."