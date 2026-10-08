Anurag Kashyap, Payal Kapadia's film gets US production partner
What's the story
The upcoming film Chronicles of a Confession, directed by Prateek Vats, has added Kavita Gupta's US-based Cineroost as its producer. The company will join existing executive producers Payal Kapadia and Anurag Kashyap on the project, reported Variety. Cineroost's involvement will include global representation and support for the film's production, marking its next feature after Vir Das's Baara Number. The shooting for Chronicles of a Confession is set to begin in early November.
Film synopsis
This is what the film is about
The film, written by Vidur Nauriyal, Vats, and Shubham, tells the story of a Kashmiri shawl seller who confesses to a crime he didn't commit.
This unexpected confession sets off an unforeseen chain of events.
The script was selected for the Busan International Film Festival's Asian Cinema Fund under its script development category.
Producer insights
Here's what the producers have to say
Kashyap, who was a part of Vats's debut feature-length film Eeb Allay Ooo!, expressed his admiration for the script.
He said, "I almost want to steal it. And since I can't, I have jumped on board as an executive producer."
Kapadia added, "Prateek's films mix humor and political commentary in a unique way which I have always admired. And this new project takes this to an even higher level."
Production journey
Meet the rest of the team behind the movie
The film is produced by Ranjan Singh of Flip Films, Dubai's Action Filmz, India's Etched Films, and Khan & Kumar Productions.
The production team spans India, the US, and the UAE.
Cinematographer Anand Bansal and supervising producer Rajesh Thanickan are also part of the crew.
Gupta said she was excited to take bigger steps in "nurturing creative voices" with this project.