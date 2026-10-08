Anurag Kashyap, Payal Kapadia's film gets US production partner

Kashyap, who was a part of Vats's debut feature-length film Eeb Allay Ooo!, expressed his admiration for the script.

He said, "I almost want to steal it. And since I can't, I have jumped on board as an executive producer."

Kapadia added, "Prateek's films mix humor and political commentary in a unique way which I have always admired. And this new project takes this to an even higher level."