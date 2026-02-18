NewsBytes recommends: '56 Days' on Prime Video--dark, twisted, and thrilling
Prime Video's new series 56 Days puts a dark spin on romance, starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia as a couple whose relationship gets tangled in a murder mystery.
Adapted from Catherine Ryan Howard's novel and executive produced by horror legend James Wan and produced by production companies Atomic Monster and Amazon MGM Studios, the show is set in Boston (but filmed in Montreal) and keeps you guessing from start to finish.
Keeps you guessing at every turn
Expect fast pacing and plenty of suspense as the story jumps between Ciara and Oliver's intense romance and the murder investigation.
As secrets unravel, you're left wondering who's telling the truth—and who isn't.
Cameron is the real star here
Cameron nails Ciara's confusion and fear, while Jogia brings real charm to Oliver.
Other supporting cast members add extra depth.
Some dialogue can feel a bit over-the-top, but overall the cast makes it work.
The show is streaming on Prime Video
56 Days is streaming now on Prime Video—perfect for your next binge session if you love thrillers with unexpected twists.