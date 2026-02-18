NewsBytes recommends: '56 Days' on Prime Video--dark, twisted, and thrilling Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Prime Video's new series 56 Days puts a dark spin on romance, starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia as a couple whose relationship gets tangled in a murder mystery.

Adapted from Catherine Ryan Howard's novel and executive produced by horror legend James Wan and produced by production companies Atomic Monster and Amazon MGM Studios, the show is set in Boston (but filmed in Montreal) and keeps you guessing from start to finish.