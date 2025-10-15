NewsBytes recommends: 'De De Pyaar De 2' trailer
The trailer for "De De Pyaar De 2" just dropped, bringing back Ajay Devgn as Aashish and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha.
This time, the couple faces new challenges as they try to win over Ayesha's parents, with R. Madhavan joining the cast for some extra drama and fun.
Trailer: A family comedy with a love triangle
Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film follows Ashish and Ayesha as their relationship hits a snag—Ayesha's parents start doubting things because of Ashish's age.
To shake things up even more, a younger suitor is thrown into the mix, setting off a family comedy full of awkward moments and playful rivalry.
Rakul's look in the film
Rakul Preet Singh shared a sneak peek of her character's bold style—think crop tops, denim, and gold jewelry—just as the trailer launched.
"De De Pyaar De 2" arrives in theaters on November 14, 2025.