NewsBytes recommends: Dhanush's 'Kara' trailer; watch it for the visuals

Team behind the film

Director Vignesh Raja calls it not a typical story; the plot involves a fuel depot bombing that shakes up daily life and promises an emotional ride.

The cast includes Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram.

GV Prakash Kumar is on music duty, with Theni Eswar and Sreejith Sarang handling visuals and editing.

Dhanush fans can also look forward to his next project, D55.