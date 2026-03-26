NewsBytes recommends: Dhanush's 'Kara' trailer; watch it for the visuals
Entertainment
Dhanush is back with Kara, releasing April 30, 2026.
Set during the Gulf War in 1991 in Ramanathapuram, the film follows Karasamy as he faces his past to protect his people.
Expect an action thriller with plenty of heart.
Team behind the film
Director Vignesh Raja calls it not a typical story; the plot involves a fuel depot bombing that shakes up daily life and promises an emotional ride.
The cast includes Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram.
GV Prakash Kumar is on music duty, with Theni Eswar and Sreejith Sarang handling visuals and editing.
Dhanush fans can also look forward to his next project, D55.