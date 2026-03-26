NewsBytes recommends: 'Dhurandhar'--A well-crafted tale of brotherhood and ambition
Entertainment
Filmmaker Anurag Singh is giving a big shoutout to Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar. He says the movie's success comes down to the team's hard work and genuine passion.
The positive buzz around Dhurandhar, according to Singh, really shows what happens when people put their heart into filmmaking.
Singh's words on 'Dhurandhar'
Singh also called out the trend of negativity that often surrounds movies before they even hit theaters.
He pointed out that Dhurandhar's strong audience response proves that quality storytelling stands out in the end.
As someone riding high after his own Border 2 release, Singh's support for Dhar feels both genuine and encouraging for filmmakers who value integrity over hype.