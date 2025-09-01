Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Inspector Zende'--trailer promises thrilling cat-and-mouse chase
Netflix is bringing a new crime drama, Inspector Zende, on September 5, 2025.
Inspired by the real-life story of Charles Sobhraj—here called Carl Bhojraj—the film stars Manoj Bajpayee as the determined cop and Jim Sarbh as the clever criminal.
The trailer promises a tense showdown and plenty of twists.
Story, supporting cast, release date
The movie follows Mumbai Police officer Madhukar B Zende's pursuit of Sobhraj across multiple cities, ending with a dramatic face-off in Goa.
Set in the 1970s and '80s before high-tech forensics, it's all about sharp instincts and classic detective work.
With a strong supporting cast, this one looks set to keep you hooked.