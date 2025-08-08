NewsBytes Recommends: 'Mayasabha' on Sony LIV--politics, power, and friendships Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

"Mayasabha," a new Telugu series on Sony LIV, drops you into the high-stakes politics of 1990s Andhra Pradesh.

The story follows two childhood friends who end up as fierce rivals, both aiming for the chief minister's seat.

With Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao Madadi leading the cast, it's all about ambition, loyalty, and how power can change everything.