NewsBytes Recommends: 'Mayasabha' on Sony LIV--politics, power, and friendships
"Mayasabha," a new Telugu series on Sony LIV, drops you into the high-stakes politics of 1990s Andhra Pradesh.
The story follows two childhood friends who end up as fierce rivals, both aiming for the chief minister's seat.
With Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao Madadi leading the cast, it's all about ambition, loyalty, and how power can change everything.
The series is available in multiple languages
The show doesn't just stick to Telugu—it's also available in Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil.
Alongside the leads, you'll spot familiar faces like Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, and Nassar.
If you're into political dramas with a retro vibe and big twists around friendship and betrayal, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.