Suresh Gopi's 'JSK' on OTT: Release date, plot, cast Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

JSK, the Malayalam film starring Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, and Madhav Suresh, is landing on ZEE5 on August 15, 2025—just in time for the holiday.

After its big-screen run last month, you can now catch all the emotional drama and suspenseful twists from your couch.