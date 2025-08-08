Next Article
Suresh Gopi's 'JSK' on OTT: Release date, plot, cast
JSK, the Malayalam film starring Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, and Madhav Suresh, is landing on ZEE5 on August 15, 2025—just in time for the holiday.
After its big-screen run last month, you can now catch all the emotional drama and suspenseful twists from your couch.
Plot and cast details
Directed by Pravin Narayanan, JSK dives into lives tangled in secrets and tough moral choices.
The cast also includes Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, and Shruti Ramachandran.
Early viewers praised its strong performances and layered plot—so if you're up for a gripping story with plenty of feels, this one's worth adding to your watchlist.