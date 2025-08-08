Next Article
Salman visits bodyguard Shera's home to pay last respects
Salman Khan visited his longtime bodyguard Shera's home on Thursday to offer condolences after the passing of Shera's father, Sunder Singh Jolly, who died at 88 after battling cancer.
The funeral took place earlier that day at Oshiwara Crematorium.
Videos from the visit show Salman hugging Shera, reflecting their close bond.
Shera's father was his inspiration and strength
Shera described his father as his "inspiration and strength."
News of Sunder Singh Jolly's passing has touched many in the film industry and beyond, with fans also sharing their sympathies.
For those who don't know, Shera heads Tiger Security—he's been by Salman's side for years and provides security for stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and even international names like Mike Tyson and Justin Bieber.