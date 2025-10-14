NewsBytes recommends: 'Tracker' S3--mysteries, family drama, and more

What to expect from the new season

Season 3 digs into Shaw's search for answers about his father's mysterious death and puts him face-to-face with his estranged brother Russell (played by Jensen Ackles).

The brothers team up to uncover a conspiracy tied to a shadowy group called "The Process," while Cynthia Addai-Robinson returns as their mother, adding even more tension.

Expect a mix of emotional moments and action as Shaw questions what justice really means.