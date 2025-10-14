NewsBytes recommends: 'Tracker' S3--mysteries, family drama, and more
Tracker is back for its third season on October 19, 2025, at 8pm ET on CBS.
Justin Hartley returns as Colter Shaw, diving into a fresh case about a missing woman and her daughter.
This time, the show promises more personal drama as Shaw's own family secrets come to light alongside the usual high-stakes mysteries.
What to expect from the new season
Season 3 digs into Shaw's search for answers about his father's mysterious death and puts him face-to-face with his estranged brother Russell (played by Jensen Ackles).
The brothers team up to uncover a conspiracy tied to a shadowy group called "The Process," while Cynthia Addai-Robinson returns as their mother, adding even more tension.
Expect a mix of emotional moments and action as Shaw questions what justice really means.
Where to watch the show
You can stream Tracker Season 3 on Paramount+ or catch it in India on JioHotstar.