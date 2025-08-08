#NewsBytesRecommends: 'The Legend of Hanuman' S06- mythological action, adventure Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Season 6 of The Legend of Hanuman released on April 11, 2025, on JioHotstar!

This animated series gives a fresh spin on Indian mythology, following Hanuman's rise from an ordinary vanara to a legendary hero.

The latest season dives into his key role in the epic battle against Ravana, and you can catch it in several languages—Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.