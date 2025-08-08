#NewsBytesRecommends: 'The Legend of Hanuman' S06- mythological action, adventure
Season 6 of The Legend of Hanuman released on April 11, 2025, on JioHotstar!
This animated series gives a fresh spin on Indian mythology, following Hanuman's rise from an ordinary vanara to a legendary hero.
The latest season dives into his key role in the epic battle against Ravana, and you can catch it in several languages—Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.
Cast and crew of the show
Sharad Kelkar narrates while Damandeep Singh Baggan voices Hanuman; Sanket Mhatre, Surbhi Pandey, and Richard Joel round out the main cast.
Produced by Charuvi Design Labs with Graphic India and created by Jeevan J Kang, Sharad Devarajan, and Charuvi Agrawal—the show keeps getting shout-outs for its animation style and heartfelt storytelling.
Fans love how it mixes action with emotion and stays true to its cultural roots.