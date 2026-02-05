Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti went through 6 blood transfusions

In a recent episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, singer Nick Jonas opened up about the challenging circumstances surrounding his daughter Malti Marie's birth. The child, born via surrogacy in January 2022 with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas , was delivered prematurely and had to be resuscitated at birth. She also underwent six blood transfusions before finally coming home after three and a half months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Birth details 'She came out... purple' Jonas described the day of his daughter's birth as one filled with "very intense circumstances." He revealed that they were expecting Malti to arrive in April, but she came earlier than anticipated. "We got a call that it's going to be sooner. So basically, we went into action." The musician recalled Malti's birth weight was just 0.45kg and 11 ounces. "She came out... purple," he remembered, crediting the NICU team for their swift action in resuscitating her.

Hospital routine Couple took shifts at hospital due to pandemic Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jonas and Chopra Jonas had to split their time at the hospital. They took 12-hour shifts for three and a half months while their daughter fought for survival. "I could still sort of smell it," Jonas said of the hospital environment. He added, "It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day and to see sort of other families going through similar situations."

Recovery and bonding 'Every day is a gift' During her NICU stay, Malti received six blood transfusions. Jonas shared that she steadily improved and was eventually able to go home after three and a half months in care. Today, he said, she is "doing great." Reflecting on her journey, Jonas added, "I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like. And so every day is a gift."

Mother's perspective Earlier, Chopra Jonas had shared details of Malti's birth Chopra Jonas had previously shared her account of Malti's early arrival. In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, she revealed that their daughter was born a full trimester early and was "smaller than my hand." She recalled being in the operating room when Malti was delivered and witnessing the intensive-care nurses' work. "Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her."