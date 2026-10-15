Nicolas Cage races to save Malibu home from sinkhole
What's the story
Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage is taking urgent measures to protect his $10.5 million Malibu beachfront property from a massive sinkhole that appeared on September 8. The 62-year-old actor has filed three permits with city officials to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of his home, reported Page Six. The documents include an emergency building permit allowing him to pack sandbags against the beach and the exterior of the home for wave protection and coastal erosion prevention.
Additional measures
Another permit obtained by Cage
In addition to the emergency building permit, Cage has also obtained permits for the removal of asphalt debris caused by the sinkhole.
These measures are necessary for shoring installation and soil sample collection.
The sinkhole was initially reported to be 30 feet by 30 feet but has since expanded significantly, now wrapping around the side of Cage's home and reaching up to his front door.
Damage assessment
What else was affected by the sinkhole?
The sinkhole has consumed Cage's driveway, a portable toilet from a construction site, ladders, and parts of a privacy fence.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among locals. However, firefighters were dispatched to the area to address a gas leak caused by the sinkhole.
At the time of the incident, Cage was believed to be residing mostly in Nevada and not at his Malibu home.
Safety precautions
'Mandatory evacuation order' issued for all homes in the area
Following the sinkhole incident, the City of Malibu issued a "mandatory evacuation order" for all 31 homes on Sea Level Drive, marking them as "unsafe."
This decision was made due to limited access to vehicles in the area, which would hinder fire and sheriff personnel from reaching these homes.
The city explained that the collapse of Cage's beachfront driveway extended into the roadway, blocking resident and emergency access.