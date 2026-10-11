Why Nicolas Cage might never work with Amazon again
What's the story
Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has publicly criticized Amazon for its use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry. Speaking at New York Comic Con, he revealed that he was asked to sign an AI waiver for the television series Spider Noir but refused. "Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI," Cage said.
Actor's position
Cage likely won't work with Amazon again
Cage, known for his roles in National Treasure and Moonstruck, further clarified his position on AI.
"I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it's like, connect those dots! I'm not a member of their club," he said.
"I'm probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that's OK."
The actor's comments come amid ongoing debates about the implications of AI in Hollywood.
Career update
'Spider-Noir' canceled after 1 season
Cage's comments come after the release of Spider-Noir, a Spider-Man spinoff series that gives the web-slinger a 1930s crime-thriller twist.
It was a joint production between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.
Despite its initial success, with 2.6 billion minutes watched in six weeks and 11 Emmy nominations, Amazon recently announced its cancellation after just one season.
However, Cage revealed during his Comic-Con panel that he will continue working in TV by joining HBO's True Detective series.