Massive sinkhole forms outside Nicolas Cage's Malibu home

The sinkhole, which is around 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, was caused by coastal erosion.

Malibu officials have warned that conditions near the sinkhole are "likely to worsen" due to high tides and rain from Hurricane Marie.

The National Weather Service has also issued coastal flood and high surf advisories for the Malibu coast, Los Angeles County beaches, Catalina Island, Santa Barbara Islands, and Ventura County beaches.