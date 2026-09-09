Massive sinkhole forms outside Nicolas Cage's Malibu home
What's the story
A massive sinkhole has formed outside a Malibu home owned by Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, reported TMZ. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning (local time), with the Los Angeles County Fire Department receiving reports of a gas leak due to the sinkhole around 5:45am. The City of Malibu subsequently issued an evacuation order for 31 homes in the area, citing potential hazards and severe damage from the "expanding sinkhole."
Details
Conditions likely to worsen due to Hurricane Marie
The sinkhole, which is around 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, was caused by coastal erosion.
Malibu officials have warned that conditions near the sinkhole are "likely to worsen" due to high tides and rain from Hurricane Marie.
The National Weather Service has also issued coastal flood and high surf advisories for the Malibu coast, Los Angeles County beaches, Catalina Island, Santa Barbara Islands, and Ventura County beaches.
Property details
Cage purchased property for $10.5 million in 2024
Cage purchased the beachfront property in 2024 for $10.5 million.
The contemporary 4,000-square-foot home features dramatic ocean views and a private rooftop deck.
It was reportedly built in the 1990s by the late Jose Liberman of Liberman Broadcasting and remained in the Liberman family until Cage's acquisition.
Despite the extensive damage to the driveway and surrounding area, it is unclear if the main structure of Cage's home has been affected.