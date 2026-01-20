Nicole Kidman looking ahead to 'exciting year' post-Keith Urban divorce
Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman is looking forward to a new year filled with professional opportunities after her recent divorce from country singer Keith Urban. A source told People that the 56-year-old star is "refreshed and optimistic about the new year." The insider added, "She's looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up."
Kidman's family routine and professional commitments
The source also shared that Kidman, who shares two daughters with Urban, spends a lot of time with her children. "Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls. She loves family time," the insider said. "They're all settling back into their routine. Things have been calm." On the professional front, she is gearing up for a busy year with several upcoming projects, including a sequel to Practical Magic. Third season of Big Little Lies is also in the works.
Kidman's divorce from Urban: A brief recap
Kidman and Urban's split was announced in September 2025 after nearly two decades of marriage. The actor reportedly "didn't want this" and had been "fighting to save the marriage." Their divorce was finalized earlier this month, with both parties waiving spousal and child support. The country star reportedly has "every other weekend" with their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15.