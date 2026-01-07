Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban finalize divorce: No alimony or child support

Hollywood legend Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban have finalized their divorce after 19 years of marriage. The couple, who announced their separation in September last year, agreed to waive all claims to alimony and child support. The divorce was finalized at a Nashville court on Tuesday, just over three months after they announced their split.

Parenting agreement Kidman and Urban's parenting plan for their daughters As per the parenting plan for their daughters, Faith (15) and Sunday (17), both Kidman and Urban are required to provide a loving, stable, consistent, and nurturing relationship with the children. The agreement states that they "will not speak badly" of each other or their families. They will also encourage their children to love the other parent and feel comfortable in both families. Citing reported monthly incomes over $1,00,000 each, the couple (both 58) agreed not to pay child support.

Custody details Kidman and Urban's custody arrangement and joint responsibilities In the custody arrangement, Kidman's home will be the primary residence for Faith and Sunday, as she has them for 306 days a year. Urban will have the girls for 59 days a year, with them spending "every other weekend" with him. Both parents have joint responsibility for major decisions regarding their daughters' lives.

Separation timeline Kidman and Urban's separation and divorce details The couple first confirmed their separation in September last year. In divorce documents, Kidman cited "marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences." Both parties agreed at the time to "amicably" divide their assets. The actor and musician started dating in 2005 before getting married in Sydney in June the following year. They welcomed their first daughter Sunday in 2008, followed by Faith in 2010.