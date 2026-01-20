Why isn't Tabu part of 'Border 2'? Producer reveals

Nidhi Dutta, the producer of Border 2 , has clarified why actor Tabu isn't part of the sequel. Speaking to IANS, she said that since Border 2 is based on a different war than the first film, set during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, and not just Longewala, that's why only a few actors from Part 1 are returning.

Character change 'Sunny Deol is not playing Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri...' Dutta further elaborated on the character changes in Border 2. She said, "Sunny Deol is not playing Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the film." "You must have understood in all the assets from the film that Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, who he played in the first film, is a different character." "So obviously, the wife will also be different."

Film inspiration 'Border 2' inspired by stories of war heroes Dutta also revealed that the film was a moral responsibility handed to them. She said, "This is a responsibility, not an idea." "Our late Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat had called me and my father to Delhi a few years ago to meet." "And during that time, he had given us stories of 22 such heroes out of which 3 and 4 are in this film."

