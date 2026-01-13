'Border 2': Stars to pay tribute at Karwar Naval Base

The team of the upcoming war drama, Border 2 , is leaving no stone unturned in its promotional efforts. After launching two songs, Ghar Kab Aaoge and Jaate Hue Lamhon , the cast and crew are now preparing for a special event at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka on Wednesday, January 14. The base is home to the Indian warship INS Vikrant.

Event details 'Border 2' team to interact with Navy officers An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "The cast and crew of the film will meet the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and have a celebratory interaction." "The team of the film will hold a special tribute to them. Moreover, the songs of the film are also going to be showcased at this memorable event."

Film connection 'Border 2' connects with the naval theme The source further revealed that Ahan Shetty, one of the lead actors in Border 2, plays a brave naval officer in the film. "Due to the naval connection, the team of the film felt it was fair to organize an event at a naval base and thankfully, things fell in place as they got permission for it as well."

Past events Previous 'Border 2' events paid tribute to other defense forces The previous two events for Border 2 were also connected to the defense forces. The song Ghar Kab Aaoge was launched at Longewala-Tanot, near Jaisalmer, in front of hundreds of army officers and their families. Similarly, Jaate Hue Lamhon was launched at the United Services Club in Mumbai's Indian Navy residential cantonment.