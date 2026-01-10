'Border 2' makers to launch song 'Jaate Hue...' in Amritsar
What's the story
The team of Border 2 is all set to launch the next song, Jaate Hue Lamhon, at a mega army event in Khasa, Amritsar. This follows the successful launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge, a remake of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain, from the 1997 original, at Laugewala-Jaisalmer.
Event details
'Jaate Hue Lamhon' launch to coincide with Lohri celebrations
The launch of Jaate Hue Lamhon will take place with 10,000-12,000 army personnel and their families in attendance, reported Bollywood Hungama. The event will also coincide with the Lohri festival, adding an extra layer of cultural significance to the proceedings. The film is an epic action war drama directed by Anurag Singh.
Release date
'Border 2' set for Republic Day weekend release
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. It features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. It also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.