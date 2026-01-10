'Border 2' makers to launch song 'Jaate Hue...' in Amritsar

Event details

'Jaate Hue Lamhon' launch to coincide with Lohri celebrations

The launch of Jaate Hue Lamhon will take place with 10,000-12,000 army personnel and their families in attendance, reported Bollywood Hungama. The event will also coincide with the Lohri festival, adding an extra layer of cultural significance to the proceedings. The film is an epic action war drama directed by Anurag Singh.