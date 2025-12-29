'Border-2': Sonu, Vishal, Arijit, Diljit unite for 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:54 pm Dec 29, 202501:54 pm

What's the story

The makers of Border 2 have released a teaser for the new song Ghar Kab Aaoge. The track features a unique collaboration between Sonu Nigam, Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh. It is an emotional tribute to the original Border soundtrack while also being a modern reimagining. The music was originally composed by Anu Malik and has been recreated by Mithoon.