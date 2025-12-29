'Border-2': Sonu, Vishal, Arijit, Diljit unite for 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'
What's the story
The makers of Border 2 have released a teaser for the new song Ghar Kab Aaoge. The track features a unique collaboration between Sonu Nigam, Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh. It is an emotional tribute to the original Border soundtrack while also being a modern reimagining. The music was originally composed by Anu Malik and has been recreated by Mithoon.
Lyrical fusion
'Ghar Kab Aaoge' blends old and new lyrical elements
The lyrics of Ghar Kab Aaoge are a blend of Javed Akhtar's original words and new lines by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The teaser promises an impactful track that will resonate with listeners. The full song will be released on January 2, 2026, at an event in Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
Twitter Post
See the teaser
The greatest musical collaboration in the history of Indian cinema, bringing back an iconic song across generations. ✨#GharKabAaoge out on 2nd Jan.#Border2 releasing in cinemas on 23rd Jan 2026.#GharKabAaoge teaser out now.— T-Series (@TSeries) December 29, 2025
🔗: https://t.co/Dzs8DXkWSx@iamsunnydeol… pic.twitter.com/lRUYrewU4D
Film details
'Border 2' boasts an ensemble cast and grand production
Helmed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anyaa Singh. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. The film will hit theaters on January 23, 2026.