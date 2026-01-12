Leo's love-life, 'Wicked's runtime: Nikki Glaser's best Golden Globes jokes 

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned to host the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (Monday here). She opened the show with a hilarious monologue that poked fun at several celebrities in attendance. "Just like Wicked, I'm back for a sequel," she told the A-list crowd. "Just like Frankenstein, I've been pieced together by an unlicensed European surgeon." Here are some of her best jokes from the night.

Opening quips Glaser's opening remarks and Warner Bros. auction joke Glaser began her monologue with a tongue-in-cheek remark about the Golden Globes being "the most important thing that's happening in the world right now." She then joked, "So let's get down to business, shall we? We'll start the bidding for Warner Bros at $5, do I hear $5?" This, of course, hinted at the major bidding war that spread out over acquiring the mighty old banner.

Celebrity roasts Did Glaser just refer to the Epstein files? "There are so many A-listers here, and by A-listers I mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted," Glaser commented. She joked that "the Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department." She hinted at the infamous (Jeffrey) Epstein files. Glaser teased Leonardo DiCaprio next, noting how "the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish [things in his career] before your girlfriend turned 30," hitting on his notorious dating history.

Film references Glaser's jokes on 'Wicked,' Timothée Chalamet, and Guillermo del Toro Glaser also took jabs at the film Wicked, saying it was back this year with a sequel called Wicked: For Money. "Two hours into that movie, I was in tears. I was like, 'I can't believe there's still 45 minutes left.'" She joked about Timothee Chalamet being the first actor to gain muscle for a movie about ping-pong (Marty Supreme). She had a cheeky message for directors Guillermo del Toro and James Cameron to "keep making weird monster sex movies."