'Babita Singh Reporting' review: Prime Video delivers gripping crime-drama

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, Babita Singh Reporting follows Babita/Baby (Sajayan), an ASI with the Bhopal Police.

Her life takes a sharp turn when she's suspended for two weeks, and soon after, her childhood friend, Bansi (Sobti), is murdered.

She must investigate the case while also navigating unending conflicts with her husband, Sharad (Pushkar) and her mother-in-law (Rajwar).