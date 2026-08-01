'Babita Singh Reporting' review: Prime Video delivers gripping crime-drama
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video's Babita Singh Reporting is led by Nimisha Sajayan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Barun Sobti, and Sunita Rajwar. With such an electrifying ensemble, what can go wrong? Its engaging, socially aware writing pokes you with unsettling questions, and the ensemble breathes life into this ambitious movie. With its incisive, poignant scenes, it works excellently as both a crime film and a domestic drama.
Plot
A cop juggles her personal and professional life
Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, Babita Singh Reporting follows Babita/Baby (Sajayan), an ASI with the Bhopal Police.
Her life takes a sharp turn when she's suspended for two weeks, and soon after, her childhood friend, Bansi (Sobti), is murdered.
She must investigate the case while also navigating unending conflicts with her husband, Sharad (Pushkar) and her mother-in-law (Rajwar).
#1
You feel instantly connected to Baby
In the opening shot, we see Baby capturing reels for her senior, Sethi (Rajesh Kumar).
It's immediately apparent that he disrespects and infantilizes her.
The toxicity of the workplace seeps through the screen: Baby struggles to raise her voice, and Sethi keeps throwing her under the bus.
Amid this power imbalance, Baby begs for a few leaves because "sasural mein emergency lagi padi hai."
#2
Pandit fleshes out all characters extremely well
Sharad (Pushkar) isn't aggressively rude and sometimes demonstrates flashes of kindness, which makes his misogyny scarier.
He asks Baby to quit her "thankless job" and return to "teaching class 6 students."
He finds delight in body-shaming "jokes" and then wonders why she's offended, and picks a relative over her during a volatile argument.
The kind of man who would prioritize society over his partner.
#3
What's the worth of a woman's labor?
BSR excels while underlining the misogyny that plagues Indian homes.
When Baby and Sharad reach his home, he joyfully chats with his mother, while she slogs in the kitchen.
In another scene, after a meal, Baby immediately starts washing the dishes, while Sharad doesn't even need to look back at the dining table.
Such scenes feel scathingly accurate, accentuated by Sajayan and Pushkar's performances.
#4
All actors do an impressive job
Sajayan leads the ensemble with a ferocious spirit, and her performance is the drama's beating heart.
Baby is mocked, ridiculed, and even physically attacked, but she never stops fighting for her friend.
Additionally, Kumar (undergoing a career resurgence) makes his character just the right amount of disdainful.
Pushkar (12th Fail) delivers yet another committed performance, playing a man we are all painfully familiar with.
#5
Fast-paced storyline keeps you hooked
The more Baby investigates, the murkier the case becomes.
There are no easy answers; the suspects keep throwing Baby off the trail, and everyone keeps constructing new facades.
Nearly all supporting characters become central to the plot and give the narrative gumption.
Priyanka Setia, as Bansi's wife, Rupa, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, as Baby's colleague, Karamjeet, make the most of their meaty roles.
Verdict
Let this be your weekend watch; 3.5/5 stars
In some places, BSR is rushed, and the climax might leave you feeling somewhat cheated.
Moreover, it also feels in-your-face with its Dussehra setting and Ram-Ravana imagery.
Nonetheless, its razor-sharp writing keeps you thoroughly invested, making it tough to take your eyes off the screen.
If you're a fan of crime dramas and feminist narratives, this film is for you.
3.5/5 stars.