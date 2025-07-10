Next Article
'Nip/Tuck' actor Julian McMahon's death cause disclosed
Julian McMahon, best known as Dr. Christian Troy from Nip/Tuck, has died at 56 after a private fight with metastatic cancer that spread to his lungs.
He passed away on July 2 in Clearwater, Florida. Officials confirmed his death was natural and he has been cremated.
McMahon's wife shares heartfelt message
McMahon's wife Kelly remembered him for his love of life and strong bonds with family, friends, and fans.
She shared that "his greatest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."
Beyond Nip/Tuck, McMahon starred in shows like Charmed and The Fantastic Four movies—leaving behind a legacy that's touched many people.