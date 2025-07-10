Next Article
Special Ops 2 promo reveals sassy Himmat Singh
The new promo for Special Ops 2 is out, bringing back Kay Kay Menon as the sassy and sharp Himmat Singh.
The teaser highlights his leadership style and introduces Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali and Saiyami Kher as Juhi Kashyap, hinting at a team dynamic for the next chapter.
Show created by Neeraj Pandey
Special Ops 2 lands on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium on July 18, 2025—five years after the original series first launched during lockdown days.
In between, fans got Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, which dove deeper into Himmat's past and implied continuity for this long-awaited sequel.