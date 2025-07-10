Amitabh Bachchan announces new KBC season, channels iconic character

The quiz format stays challenging, with big cash prizes up for grabs. Contestants are picked based on their auditions and answers. Registration opened April 14 via SonyLIV app , SMS, and IVR—so anyone across India can try their luck.

Bachchan vs Khan debate settled

Bachchan has started shooting for the season, putting an end to talk of Salman Khan taking over.

Since 2000, KBC has been a favorite thanks to Big B's charm and focus on learning with fun.

This season promises more of that winning mix of knowledge and confidence.