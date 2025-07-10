Next Article
Amitabh Bachchan announces new KBC season, channels iconic character
Kaun Banega Crorepati returns for its 17th season on August 11, with Amitabh Bachchan once again at the helm.
The promo shows him in classic Agneepath style, kicking off the new campaign: "Jahaan Akal Hai Wahan Akad Hai."
How to participate in the quiz show
The quiz format stays challenging, with big cash prizes up for grabs. Contestants are picked based on their auditions and answers.
Registration opened April 14 via SonyLIV app, SMS, and IVR—so anyone across India can try their luck.
Bachchan vs Khan debate settled
Bachchan has started shooting for the season, putting an end to talk of Salman Khan taking over.
Since 2000, KBC has been a favorite thanks to Big B's charm and focus on learning with fun.
This season promises more of that winning mix of knowledge and confidence.