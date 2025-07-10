'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter discusses past trauma
Ariel Winter, best known for Modern Family, recently shared how growing up in the spotlight brought some tough challenges.
She opened up about facing inappropriate messages from older men as a teen and dealing with harsh media scrutiny over her appearance.
These experiences led her to seek therapy to work through the trauma.
Now involved with YouTube's SOSA Undercover to fight sex abuse and trafficking, Ariel is using her voice for good.
She talked about being judged for her body at just 14—and how criticism got worse after she gained weight from antidepressants in high school.
Even after losing weight later on, the negativity didn't stop.
In 2020, she moved out of LA with boyfriend Luke Benward to focus on healing and personal growth.
Looking ahead, she's excited to start a family.