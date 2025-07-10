'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter discusses past trauma

Ariel talked about being judged for her body at 14

Now involved with YouTube's SOSA Undercover to fight sex abuse and trafficking, Ariel is using her voice for good.

She talked about being judged for her body at just 14—and how criticism got worse after she gained weight from antidepressants in high school.

Even after losing weight later on, the negativity didn't stop.

In 2020, she moved out of LA with boyfriend Luke Benward to focus on healing and personal growth.

Looking ahead, she's excited to start a family.