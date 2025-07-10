Next Article
Maaveeran set for Japan release: Sivakarthikeyan's superhero film arrives soon
The Tamil superhero film Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on July 11, 2025.
Originally released in India in 2023 and directed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin, the story follows Sathya—a comic book artist who starts hearing a mysterious voice after an accident, urging him to stand up against a corrupt politician.
The film is streaming on Prime Video in select regions
Maaveeran will be screened across Japanese cinemas and is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India and select regions.
The cast features Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and Sunil.
'Maaveeran' has received positive feedback in Japan
Advance screenings in Japan have received positive feedback for the film's unique mix of fantasy and action.