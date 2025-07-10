Maaveeran set for Japan release: Sivakarthikeyan's superhero film arrives soon Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

The Tamil superhero film Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on July 11, 2025.

Originally released in India in 2023 and directed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin, the story follows Sathya—a comic book artist who starts hearing a mysterious voice after an accident, urging him to stand up against a corrupt politician.