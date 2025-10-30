'Laapataa Ladies' actor Nitanshi Goel to collaborate with Ektaa Kapoor

Nitanshi Goel to collaborate with Ektaa Kapoor for new project

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:19 pm Oct 30, 2025

What's the story

Nitanshi Goel, who earned widespread praise for her debut in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, is set to team up with Ektaa Kapoor for her next venture, as per Filmfare﻿. The 18-year-old actor has also been approached to star in the sequel to the popular romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Ratna Sinha and produced by Benaras Media Works. She might star in it with Abhay Verma.