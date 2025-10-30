'Laapataa Ladies' actor Nitanshi Goel to collaborate with Ektaa Kapoor
What's the story
Nitanshi Goel, who earned widespread praise for her debut in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, is set to team up with Ektaa Kapoor for her next venture, as per Filmfare. The 18-year-old actor has also been approached to star in the sequel to the popular romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Ratna Sinha and produced by Benaras Media Works. She might star in it with Abhay Verma.
Film success
About 'Laapataa Ladies'
Goel's debut film, Laapataa Ladies, premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2023. The film featured Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles, with Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in pivotal parts. It went on to win the Best Film (Critics' Choice) award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and made history by earning a record 24 nominations at the 70th Filmfare Awards.
International recognition
Goel made her debut at Cannes this year
Earlier this year, Goel made her stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She paid tribute to some of Bollywood's legendary actors, including Rekha, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Nargis, and Sridevi. Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies beat out Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal to become the most-watched Netflix film of 2024 with 15.7 million views in its first five weeks.