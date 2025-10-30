Next Article
'BB Tamil 9': Diwakar's refusal to wear uniform sparks fight
Entertainment
In the latest Bigg Boss Tamil 9 episode, things got tense when Diwakar refused to wear the required uniform for a task.
His choice didn't sit well with Captain Praveen Raj and other housemates, who called him out for breaking rules and acting arrogant.
The fight escalated quickly
Diwakar stood by his decision, sparking a heated back-and-forth with Sabari, FJ, and Kani.
The situation only cooled down after VJ Paaru and Kamarudin stepped in to mediate.
This clash has definitely shaken up group dynamics inside the house.
These contestants are nominated for the week
With tensions running high, this week's nomination list includes VJ Paaru, Kamarudin, Gana Vinoth, Aurora Sinclair, and Kalaiyarasan—all at risk of leaving next week as everyone navigates growing stress in the game.