What all was edited out of 'Baahubali: The Epic'?

The highly anticipated re-edited version of the iconic Baahubali series, titled Baahubali: The Epic , will hit theaters on Friday, October 31. In a recent promotional interview with actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati , director SS Rajamouli revealed that several scenes were cut from this new version to reduce its runtime from over five hours to three hours and 45 minutes. The edited film is a unique blend of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Cut scenes Love story, songs, and war sequences trimmed Rajamouli revealed that major portions removed from Baahubali: The Epic include Avanthika's love story with Shivudu, the songs Pacha Bottesina, Kanna Nidurinchara, and Irrukupo. Multiple sequences from the war sequences have also been trimmed. He emphasized that every scene in Baahubali carries emotional weight and narrative importance, but they wanted this new version to be purely story-driven.

Film's inception This is how 'Baahubali: The Epic' came into being Rajamouli revealed that the idea for Baahubali: The Epic was conceived five years ago. They explored whether the story could be told as a single film but faced challenges with linear narration and scene length. Ultimately, they decided to remove certain episodes to create this compact re-edited version.