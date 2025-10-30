'Baahubali: The Epic' runtime revealed; advance booking is on fire!

SS Rajamouli 's Baahubali: The Epic, a unique blend of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), is set to hit theaters on Friday. To mark the 10th anniversary of the first film, this re-release has been generating immense hype among fans. Despite initial skepticism about audience interest in a familiar story, advance bookings indicate otherwise. As per Sacnilk data, it has already earned over ₹10 crore gross globally for Day 1, including premiere shows.

Runtime details Film's runtime is 3 hours and 45 minutes Per ticket booking sites, Baahubali: The Epic has a runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes). A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that the first half runs for 1 hour, 42 minutes, and 33 seconds while the second half is 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 11 seconds long. This means over an hour of footage has been cut from the original films to create a tighter narrative experience.

Historical context Looking at history of Indian cinema's long films Indian cinema has a history of experimenting with extended formats. Films like Raj Kapoor's Sangam (1964) and Mera Naam Joker (1970) had two intermissions due to their nearly four-hour runtime. Even Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) briefly followed this model during its longer theatrical cut. However, modern blockbusters like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Animal, and The Bengal Files (2025) have opted for a single intermission despite similar lengths.