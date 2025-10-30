Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'Baahubali: The Epic'--immersive experience of Rajamouli's magnum opus
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga returns as a single, re-edited film—Baahubali: The Epic—hitting theaters worldwide on October 31, 2024.
This new cut blends both original movies into one streamlined adventure about a lost prince discovering his royal roots and fighting for his kingdom.
Where to watch it, how long is it
Catch Baahubali: The Epic in theaters worldwide on October 31, 2024.
It runs 3h 50m (down from over five!) and features upgraded visuals and sound in formats like Dolby Atmos and IMAX.
Cast remains the same
The all-star cast is back—Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Some scenes (like Tamannaah's song "Pacha Bottesina") have been trimmed to keep the story tight and impactful.