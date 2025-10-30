NewsBytes Recommends: 'Baahubali: The Epic'--immersive experience of Rajamouli's magnum opus Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga returns as a single, re-edited film—Baahubali: The Epic—hitting theaters worldwide on October 31, 2024.

This new cut blends both original movies into one streamlined adventure about a lost prince discovering his royal roots and fighting for his kingdom.